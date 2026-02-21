The Rubber Spatula Red Flag Too Many Of Us Ignore

If you're attuned to the issue of microplastics, you've probably already tossed the obvious kitchen offenders — those cheap plastic utensils and ancient plastic takeout containers. Spatulas, though, tend to slip past our radar as less obviously concerning. The ones your grandma used were likely made from real rubber though today's versions are typically a heat-resistant silicone (which is derived from sand, not plastic). It's the pliable bendiness of a spatula — only possible thanks to these materials — that's its primary selling point.

However, especially if well worn, there's a risk of chemicals leaching from your spatula into that bowl of cookie dough. Cheaper materials can be less safe than higher-end silicones, and the risk of leaching only increases when utensils are exposed to high heat over time . With research on the safety of silicone still limited and riddled with caveats, this is definitely a case of better safe than sorry.

Luckily, silicone spatulas can still have a place in your kitchen; just embrace they aren't a forever investment. After all, there are few utensils more useful than a bendy spatula. Flat metal ones are great for flipping a pancake, and thin wooden options are much more eco-conscious — but neither can squeeze into the nooks and crannies like a rubber one can. Just make it a point to rotate out your spatulas every few years at max — or sooner, if you spot a crack.