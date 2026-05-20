Gnats Love To Lay Eggs In Your Kitchen Sink: Here's How To Get Rid Of Them

Drain flies are only one type of gnat that can make your kitchen home. Other species, such as fruit flies and fungus gnats, may also be to blame, in which case the ol' drain clearing trick simply won't work. While some fruit flies may breed in your sink, they are also likely to multiply on ripe fruits, such as bananas, and in garbage cans. To deal with these pesky bugs, regularly change out your trash and toss any fruit this side of funky. You can also set up traps on your counter top. One popular method involves setting a bowl with apple cider vinegar and dish soap on your counter, covering it in cling wrap, and poking holes in it. The vinegar attracts flies, which crawl in through the holes, and the dish soap and cling wrap prevent them from flying away.

As for fungus gnats, the source of this infestation is usually found in potted plant soil, so look out for flies or larvae around any potted plant you bring home. If you find signs of fungus flies, check all potted plants for signs of infestation, and kill off all fly larvae in the potted plant. There are several methods of doing this, including drying out the soil and using hydrogen peroxide. The method you use should depend on your plant's needs and health. One through line applies for all infestations, however: keep your kitchen clean and dry.