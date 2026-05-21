This Underrated Pork Chop Cut Might Be The Most Flavorful Option At The Store

"Pork chops" might seem like a blanket term compared to the litany of names for all of the vast and varied cuts of beef that a person can buy. But there are actually different cuts of pork chops, too. They all come from the loin of the pig, a muscle that extends most of the length of its torso, but each cut has own distinctive character. If you were to take a tasting journey down the length of the loin from top to bottom, you would start with the relatively darker meat of the blade chop, which is, as you might have surmised, taken from the animal's shoulder.

In the meat world, fat is flavor, and the blade chop is the fattiest one you can get. That fat helps to keep this cut juicy, which makes any meat tastier. But the blade chop's porcine origin still gets enough of a workout to give it a reputation for being a little tough. A lot of beloved proteins have defied similar weaknesses to feature in some of the best dishes a home cook can create. Even Julia Child's preferred beef for pot roast, for example, was none other than the otherwise tough bottom round. Pot roast is also an excellent touchstone when considering your blade chop options, as the tasty slab of swine also performs terrifically in a low, slow braise.