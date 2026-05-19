Eggs In Purgatory Is The Italian Skillet Breakfast You'll Want On Repeat

How do you like your eggs? Perhaps you enjoy them draped in hollandaise sauce in a classic, buttery eggs Benedict. Or perhaps you prefer your eggs in salad form with unexpected mix-ins. But have you ever had eggs in purgatory? For the uninitiated, eggs in purgatory is a Southern Italian dish consisting of eggs poached in a rich tomato sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

The preparation is similar to that of shakshuka, a North African dish that also features eggs poached in base of tomato sauce. However, for eggs in purgatory, the flavor tends to veer toward a bright, spare profile with red pepper flakes bringing spice, and Italian seasonings such as oregano and sage adding some depth – whereas shakshuka often includes more intense seasonings, such as cumin and smoked paprika. For eggs in purgatory, the key is to play up the contrast between the bright, slightly spicy tomato sauce (set off by earthy oregano and lemony thyme) and the richness of your eggs, which come together to form a hearty, flavor-packed dish.

No matter what spices you add, you should always start with sautéed onions, garlic, and red pepper flakes. These ingredients will bring a much needed richness to your tomato base. Eggs are added after the sauce is perfectly thickened, and they can be cooked to your preferred doneness. Jammy eggs are particularly popular here.They add a sumptuous texture that works beautifully with the bread that the dish is often served with. However, you can also keep them runny or cook them until the yolks are solid if you prefer.