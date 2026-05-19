A Dash Of This Tangy Liquid Gives You Juicy, Restaurant-Worthy Burgers

Burgers are a simple meal to throw together, but getting that perfectly tasty, juicy patty comes with practice. The type of meat you choose will affect the juiciness of your burgers, as lean varieties will give you a dry result. The thickness of your patty and even the way you season it can also be why your burger isn't coming out the way you want it to. While all these components are important to keep in mind, there's a simple ingredient you can add to your burgers for that restaurant-level touch. Next time you're grilling up a burger, add vinegar to the meat for a mouthwatering, luscious patty.

Vinegar is great to add to the patty because not only will it bring moisture to the mix, but its acidity will also break down the fibers in the meat to create a more tender result. Plus, it will also add a nice layer of tangy flavor — and it's likely an ingredient you already have in your kitchen. When it comes to what type of vinegar to use, there are a few options you can choose from for the right result. Many recommend using a good apple cider vinegar in your patties, as its fruity tartness pairs well with meat. Or, if you can get your hands on it, Japanese black vinegar, known as kurozu, will add a more mild, malty, umami layer of tang to your burgers. Some people even add in balsamic vinegar for a nice zesty touch.