Walmart Shoppers Rave About A Family-Owned Company's Take On This Beloved State Fair Food

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When big, bold flavor is the top priority, it doesn't get much better than state fair food. From Tennessee to Texas to Minnesota and its deep-fried ranch dressing, many states hold massive fairs with all sorts of wild and tasty concoctions. But perhaps the quintessential snack at these types of gatherings — even popular at theme parks like Walt Disney World now — is the turkey drumstick. So, when a company figures out how to make this beloved food for customers to enjoy at home, that's a win for everyone.

And that's exactly what Walmart shoppers have discovered with Villari Brothers' Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey Drumsticks. The customer reviews on the retailer's website speak for themselves. These drumsticks have a 4.5 (out of 5) rating based on 300 reviews. One reviewer writes, "I recommend the smoked turkey legs all the time!!! It tastes like ham!! ... It's great sliced thin for a sandwich, with grilled cheese and for bean soups, especially black beans or white beans and greens."

The positive reviews from Walmart customers highlight everything from their pleasant smokiness to their reliability. "I've ordered these turkey legs for a very long time, and they have never disappointed," one customer writes, noting that they make them for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they're always eaten quickly. The price isn't bad either. The turkey legs can vary in size from, but come in a sealed vacuum pack for about $9 on average.