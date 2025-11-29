The Underrated Wholesale Chain That Has Cheaper Membership Than Costco (And It Accepts Coupons)

Like BJ's, Costco also runs new-member promotions, but it rarely discounts the membership fee. Instead, it tends to bundle a full-priced membership with a store gift card. This might be great if you already know what Costco has to offer and you're ready to shop, but a discounted BJ's membership might make more sense if you're just dipping a toe into bulk buying.

Now let's talk about the real standout perk of a BJ's membership: the coupon policy. While all major warehouse stores honor their own coupons, BJ's goes one step further by accepting coupons from outside manufacturers like those clipped from newspaper inserts or third party apps. Even better, you can stack the outside coupons with the club's own in-house deals for bigger discounts.

There is a catch to BJ's coupon policy, however: manufacturers' coupons target at name-brand items. So the coupon perk comes down to the type of shopper you are. If you're loyal to certain brands, or you live for the thrill of stacking coupons, BJ's has some of the best deals. If you stick mostly to store brands, on the other hand, a Costco membership might make more sense thanks to their popular (and profitable) private label line of Kirkland products. So make sure to weigh the pros and cons before you sign up for a warehouse membership. Because if you're not going to maximize your membership, there's no point in signing up in the first place!