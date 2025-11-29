The Underrated Wholesale Chain That Has Cheaper Membership Than Costco (And It Accepts Coupons)
It's no secret that you've got to be pretty creative to cover a grocery bill these days. Prices fluctuate, sales are sporadic, and the basics like toilet paper and milk seem to run out before you can even think about restocking. These are just a few of the reasons why bulk warehouse shopping is exploding in popularity in recent years. But before you shave off a part of your grocery budget to join a warehouse club, it's worth comparing membership prices and perks like Costco vs. Sam's Club before you commit to any one warehouse. With only around 270 stores in the United States, BJ's Wholesale Club can't compete in size to chains like Costco or Sam's Club, but it's growing in popularity for a reason. Not only is the membership cheaper than Costco, it also accepts outside manufacturers' coupons, which is a total game changer for some families.
If you're torn between signing up for a Costco membership or BJ's, first start with the membership fee. A basic Gold Star Costco membership costs $65 while a comparable BJ's membership is slightly cheaper at $60. That $5 difference might not seem like a lot, but that's only part of the story. BJ's frequently offers introductory membership deals that can drop the price dramatically, sometimes as low as $15 for the first year.
BJ's is for the coupon clippers
Like BJ's, Costco also runs new-member promotions, but it rarely discounts the membership fee. Instead, it tends to bundle a full-priced membership with a store gift card. This might be great if you already know what Costco has to offer and you're ready to shop, but a discounted BJ's membership might make more sense if you're just dipping a toe into bulk buying.
Now let's talk about the real standout perk of a BJ's membership: the coupon policy. While all major warehouse stores honor their own coupons, BJ's goes one step further by accepting coupons from outside manufacturers like those clipped from newspaper inserts or third party apps. Even better, you can stack the outside coupons with the club's own in-house deals for bigger discounts.
There is a catch to BJ's coupon policy, however: manufacturers' coupons target at name-brand items. So the coupon perk comes down to the type of shopper you are. If you're loyal to certain brands, or you live for the thrill of stacking coupons, BJ's has some of the best deals. If you stick mostly to store brands, on the other hand, a Costco membership might make more sense thanks to their popular (and profitable) private label line of Kirkland products. So make sure to weigh the pros and cons before you sign up for a warehouse membership. Because if you're not going to maximize your membership, there's no point in signing up in the first place!