The Best Chain Restaurant Meatball Sub We Tried Left Us Fighting Over The Last Bite

Certain sandwiches are probably harder to scale successfully for chain restaurants than others. Almost any place should be able to slap together, say, cold cuts, cheese, and a few veggies. The best ones will also do so with quality ingredients. But something like a meatball sub, which requires more precise temperature regulation, textural nuance, and a degree of actual cooking at some point in its assembly, seems much more challenging to perfect. But Chowhound found one that made us vie for the last bite in our ranking of seven chain restaurant meatball subs. PrimoHoagies lived up to its name, coming in at No. 1 in a carnivorously cheesy and saucy battle against its peers.

You might see a couple of meatball varieties on PrimoHoagies' menu, including limited-time options like the Bada Boom Meatball, which adds long hot peppers. We chose the Old World Meatball sandwich for our evaluation. Its spheres marry the trio of veal, beef, and pork you might expect from excellent meatballs (the same meat blend favored by Ina Garten, who also adds warm water as her secret ingredient). They're coated in a nicely balanced marinara, cloaked with properly melty, sharp provolone, further speckled with grated Romano, sprinkled with Italian seasoning, and ultimately nestled onto a pillowy, seeded roll (non-seeded is also available for the sesame-averse). It's also a pretty hefty hoagie that you might be inclined to share, depending on your appetite, but still good enough that you, too, might want to snap up the last taste.