Everyone Owned These Jack Daniel's Tin Boxes In The '80s — Now They're Showing Up In Antique Stores

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If you're a fan of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey, there's a good chance you've seen, or even had a family member who owned, one of these vintage tins. First manufactured in the 1970s and appearing in a variety of designs and colors, they're typically used to hold bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey for the brand's Christmas holiday packages. They can also be purchased at the distillery's Lynchburg General Store in Virginia, right by where the spirits makers use charcoal fires to perfect their iconic drink. Through the decades, these metal boxes have been in parents' liquor cabinets, garage sales, flea markets, and, more recently, in online shops like Etsy and eBay.

While some customers report spying the classic tins in antique shops, either in person or online, Jack Daniel's confirmed that many of the ones circulating the market are antique replicas, not real historical artifacts. This is consistent with what some folks are saying in online forums. In 2024, a Reddit user posted that they had found one of the classic tins among the belongings of their late father and wondered what its potential value might be. The only response at the time of this writing was from another commenter, who bluntly stated, "Every dad had this tin. Not worth much." Obviously, that's an exaggeration, but it suggests that these tins were quite widespread, unlike the rare treasures that constitute true antiques.