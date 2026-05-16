Everyone Owned These Jack Daniel's Tin Boxes In The '80s — Now They're Showing Up In Antique Stores
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If you're a fan of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey, there's a good chance you've seen, or even had a family member who owned, one of these vintage tins. First manufactured in the 1970s and appearing in a variety of designs and colors, they're typically used to hold bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey for the brand's Christmas holiday packages. They can also be purchased at the distillery's Lynchburg General Store in Virginia, right by where the spirits makers use charcoal fires to perfect their iconic drink. Through the decades, these metal boxes have been in parents' liquor cabinets, garage sales, flea markets, and, more recently, in online shops like Etsy and eBay.
While some customers report spying the classic tins in antique shops, either in person or online, Jack Daniel's confirmed that many of the ones circulating the market are antique replicas, not real historical artifacts. This is consistent with what some folks are saying in online forums. In 2024, a Reddit user posted that they had found one of the classic tins among the belongings of their late father and wondered what its potential value might be. The only response at the time of this writing was from another commenter, who bluntly stated, "Every dad had this tin. Not worth much." Obviously, that's an exaggeration, but it suggests that these tins were quite widespread, unlike the rare treasures that constitute true antiques.
Value is in the mind of the beholder
A Facebook Marketplace listing offers one of the tins, supposedly made in England, for just $15, while another listing on the platform is selling the same British-made box for $20, bolstering the assertion that these are not precious relics. Nonetheless, the real worth of something lies not solely in its rarity or monetary value, but in what it means to someone. For many, old collectibles like these Jack Daniel's tins have sentimental value connected to loved ones and cherished life experiences. And for others, such as artists and craftspeople, they are tools or components in the creation of something unique.
In March 2020, one Facebook user posted a photo of one of the tins, featuring an image of the real Jack Daniel. He wrote, "Looking forward to building something with this," and later added that he was working on a cookie tin instrument, saying the learnings from that experience would help inform his use of the Jack Daniel's tin. Whether it's a convenient storage container or a decoration for a vintage kitchen, Jack Daniel's old metal boxes are charming collectibles, however you use them.