What Makes McDonald's Singapore McSaver Meals Different From The US Value Menu

McDonald's, like other fast food restaurants, adapts its menu items to match local palates. This is why, if you're a McDonald's fan, you'd do well to visit an international branch when traveling and potentially score some unique treats. The chain also adapts its deals — and McDonald's Singapore is the perfect example of this. In the Southeast Asian nation, McDonald's offers something called McSaver Meals, which seem similar to Extra Value Meals and start at $5. The meals are typically limited-time-only, with various menu items included in the McSaver Meals at different times.

These meal deals differ from typical U.S. McValue meal deals in a few ways, despite including the same amount of food (typically a sandwich, side, and drink). First, Singapore McDonald's locations just appear to have more options, generally. For breakfast, the chain has offered four different combo options at a time, including the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Chicken McMuffin, and Chicken Bacon and Egg McMuffin. And for lunch and dinner, customers can choose between the Chicken McCrispy Meal, Filet-O-Fish Meal, McChicken Meal, or Smoky Beef Meal. By comparison, McDonald's in the United States currently has only three comparable meal deals available on its McValue Menu for lunch (McChicken, McDouble, Hot 'n Spicy McChicken) and two for breakfast (Sausage Biscuit and Sausage McMuffin).