The Number Of Breadsticks Olive Garden Goes Through In Just One Week Could Feed A Small Army

For years, Olive Garden was the top casual dining chain in the United States. And while it was recently edged out by Texas Roadhouse, it's no surprise people still fill up the local Olive Garden on a regular basis — in part because of the popularity of the chain's breadsticks, which have been served without end ever since the restaurant opened back in 1982. As far as how many are served, the numbers vary. Based on sources from the last 15 years, the number is somewhere between 500 and 600 million, give or take a few million. However, Olive Garden has expanded through the years, so the 2026 numbers could be even higher. But if we use 600 million as a rough estimate, when divided by 52 weeks in a year, Olive Garden is doling out close to 12 million breadsticks per week.

This is largely due to Olive Garden's bottomless breadsticks deal, so it's possible that not all of these breadsticks are being consumed. Some are likely brought to the table and not eaten, while others might eventually be tossed out if they never make it out of the kitchen before a fresh batch gets delivered.