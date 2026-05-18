Follow This Ratio For Perfect Piña Coladas Every Time

Piña coladas are slightly overshadowed by margaritas as the summertime drink du jour, but this pineapple, coconut, and rum cocktail is a star in its own right. It's bright, creamy, and always refreshing, but, as any mixologist knows, making and enjoying a good cocktail are two very different things. So, what's the ratio for the perfect piña colada?

It's 6:2:1:1, which is to say, 6 parts pineapple juice, 2 parts rum (preferably gold or dark, but white works), 1 part coconut cream, and 1 part heavy cream – don't forget the crushed ice. This combination is the original 1954 recipe for the drink from the San Juan Caribe Hilton Hotel, and gives you that creamy, tropical blend of flavors that makes the piña colada so iconic and flavorful. The sweet rum pairs perfectly with coconut cream and the citrus flavor of pineapple. The hotel typically uses Bacardi Gold for the rum, but you can reach for another quality rum to keep the flavor of the tropical cocktail intact. Oh, and use fresh pineapple juice — it puts you on island time in an instant.