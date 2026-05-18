Follow This Ratio For Perfect Piña Coladas Every Time
Piña coladas are slightly overshadowed by margaritas as the summertime drink du jour, but this pineapple, coconut, and rum cocktail is a star in its own right. It's bright, creamy, and always refreshing, but, as any mixologist knows, making and enjoying a good cocktail are two very different things. So, what's the ratio for the perfect piña colada?
It's 6:2:1:1, which is to say, 6 parts pineapple juice, 2 parts rum (preferably gold or dark, but white works), 1 part coconut cream, and 1 part heavy cream – don't forget the crushed ice. This combination is the original 1954 recipe for the drink from the San Juan Caribe Hilton Hotel, and gives you that creamy, tropical blend of flavors that makes the piña colada so iconic and flavorful. The sweet rum pairs perfectly with coconut cream and the citrus flavor of pineapple. The hotel typically uses Bacardi Gold for the rum, but you can reach for another quality rum to keep the flavor of the tropical cocktail intact. Oh, and use fresh pineapple juice — it puts you on island time in an instant.
How the piña colada came to be
While there are many ways to make a piña colada, which means strained pineapple in English, and plenty of ways to embellish or personalize this tropical classic, we can't help but return to the 1954 San Juan Caribe Hilton Hotel original. According to Hilton, bar tender Ramón "Monchito" Marrero first concocted the drink while working at the hotels beachside bar. However, this claim has been met with a fair bit of controversy since another San Juan spot, Barrachina, has also laid claim to this tropical beverage. Regardless, the piña colada we all know and love probably originates from the Cuban piña colada, which includes pineapple, rum, and lime juice, but no coconut.
Regardless of the true origin of the piña colada, its impact on the world of cocktails and pop culture is undeniable. In 1978, the drink was made the official drink of Puerto Rico, and Rupert Holmes released the ultimate piña colada anthem, "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," a year later. While you can enjoy a piña colada in a myriad of recipes with many liquors (whiskey is a great swap), and in many shapes and forms, from cakes to ice creams and even coffee creamers, we'll stick with the original.