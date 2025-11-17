Is All Glass Oven-Safe?

Now we're cooking with glass – but only if it's oven-safe, of course. While some glassware can go in the oven, glass that hasn't been properly treated can explode or shatter if exposed to high heat. Standard glass products, including most cups, mugs, and plates, should never be used for cooking. They can break at relatively low heat, around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and can't withstand sudden temperature changes. When they break, they shatter into large, sharp pieces that can cause injury.

So what glass is safe to put in the oven? Generally speaking, tempered glass, Pyrex-branded glassware (a brand known for its shatter-proof glassware products), and borosilicate glass are designed to withstand oven temperatures. Before baking, always check the label or packaging to confirm the item is oven-safe. If in doubt, contact the manufacturer or look up the product online to confirm if it is oven-safe. Above all, never put glass in the oven unless you're confident it can safely withstand the heat.