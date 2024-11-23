No, Orzo Isn't Rice. So What Is It Exactly?

Orzo is in the pastina category of ultra-small noodles. It's made from semolina flour, which lends it a vibrant yellow hue. The flavor's on the gentle side, similar in palate to other pastas. However, its texture is distinct — the noodles boast a soft and tender consistency that's privy to sticking together. As a result, orzo's nearly always served with oil, a sauce, or in a soup, which is a traditional Italian preparation. The pasta's an excellent way to make dishes like a basic tomato and herb vegetable soup extra satiating.

Generally, cooking the orzo is similar to other pasta types. The food is simply boiled in salted water for around eight to 10 minutes. Unlike other noodle varieties, orzo doubles in its volume when cooked. As a result, you'll need to keep a more careful eye on the initial volume you throw in the water.

In part, orzo's confusing categorization arises due to its nomenclature. In Italy, the pasta is called risi, meaning rice. Orzo is instead the Italian word for barley, another grain that bears a strong visual resemblance. The name orzo was likely first attributed in the U.S. Additionally, you'll find the product in Greece by the name kritharaki. So, keep a close eye on what's on the label to ensure you grabbed the right pasta type.