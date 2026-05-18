The Historic New York Restaurant That Reshaped Dining For Women In The 19th Century

While the modern climate is far from being perfect, there's an obvious disparity between the present and the 19th century, especially when it comes to women's rights. Back in mid-1800s America, women were discouraged from dining at a restaurant without a man's company. It wasn't illegal per se, but it was frowned upon. So, rather than facing a social stigma, women might've felt more inclined to just follow the norm. But Delmonico's, a historic NYC restaurant, opened its doors to women — even while not being accompanied by a man — and it was the first one to do so in America. As such, Delmonico's shaped American fine dining, making a lasting impact on today's scene.

What sparked change was Jane Cunningham Croley — a journalist who was also known as Jennie June — after not being allowed to go into the New York Press Club banquet, which was supposedly only open to men. In response to the unjust treatment, she took her plans to host an all-women banquet to Delmonico's, to which the two male owners agreed. This created the Sorosis club, which had the goal of supporting the various pursuits of women, and started the group's first luncheon. It symbolized a quiet protest, which Delmonico's supported by offering them a private room, including a dollar-per-person menu. And even though they still weren't welcomed in the main dining room, it created an opportunity for women to socialize at the restaurant, and it was a spark that helped drive change. Now considered a historic location, Delmonico's continues to operate today.