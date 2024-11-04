The History Of Cookbooks In The Fight For Women's Right To Vote

The stereotype that women belong in the kitchen has been used for centuries, with the connotation that women are bound only to do domestic service. As we know, cooking and taking care of the home are tasks everyone should take a part in. However, during the suffrage movement, in a time when marriage was financially damning for women, those advocating for the right to vote decided to play into their societal expectations in a clever way while also campaigning for their civil rights by using cookbooks.

Cookbooks were a regular part of the kitchen. They were also an outlet where women could share knowledge with each other without oversight. After all, most of their husbands weren't helping out in the kitchen, so why would they ever pick up a cookbook? Suffragettes recognized that having something inconspicuous that women could share with each other was a great way to advocate for their cause and generate money to fund it. Thus, several suffrage cookbooks were born from scholars and activists of the era.

One argument used in anti-suffrage rhetoric was that giving women the right to vote would encourage them to abandon household tasks or make them bad wives and mothers. While this is ridiculous, women still had to walk a fine line by both advocating for themselves but also appealing to the male lawmakers in charge of determining voting rights. Suffragettes creating and selling cookbooks proved that women's rights didn't mean their households took a loss.