Why We Won't Be Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Wrap Anytime Soon
Oh, Chick-fil-A. You do so many things right — from your delicious chicken sandwiches and your craveable waffle fries to those tasty chicken nuggets and that sweet, refreshing lemonade. Yes, you do so many things right that it's hard to believe you might offer something that's, well, not very good.
So color us surprised when we tried your Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap as part of our effort to rank nine fast food chicken snack wraps. We hate to tell you, but out of the nine we ranked your wrap came in last. How? Why? Well, it wasn't just one thing that made this wrap less than mediocre. There were a few.
So where to start? Let's begin with the cardinal rule that a fast food spot never wants to break when it comes to cooking this protein: dry chicken. Our reviewer even said the grilled chicken was painful to chew and swallow because it was so dry. For a chain that prides itself on delicious chicken — whether fried or grilled — it's hard to believe this wrap fails on that front. Sadly, though, the titular protein was remarkably disappointing. But that's not the only reason we won't be buying a Chick-fil-A chicken wrap anytime soon.
Not even sauce could save this chicken wrap
Chick-fil-A's Cool Wrap comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, Monterey cheese, and, supposedly, an avocado lime ranch sauce. That sounds good enough on the surface, especially considering the wrap is much larger compared to some other ones we tried. The problem started when our reviewer ordered their wrap. They were unexpectedly given the option of sauces and chose the zesty apple cider vinaigrette.
One would think said vinaigrette came on the wrap itself, but one would be wrong. The dressing came in a pouch on the side. When you serve dry chicken, the best counter to that is a good slathering of sauce. But, unfortunately, with the sauce served on the side, you're left having to basically deconstruct the whole wrap to get it inside all the nooks and crannies between the chicken, lettuce, and cheese. Overall, it's just an odd decision to serve the dressing separate from the wrap, especially when sauce is advertised as part of it — same as the cheese and lettuce. All that said, our reviewer thought ordering the standard wrap with avocado lime ranch inside wouldn't even make a difference with this Cool Wrap. It was just that dry.
We're far from Chick-fil-A haters. We rated the chain's chicken sandwich as the best in the fast food biz, and the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit is one of the best breakfast sandwich options out there. But a miss is a miss. And Chick-fil-A's Cool Wrap is certainly a miss. It has all the makings to be a tasty wrap, but the execution just falls flat. It's hard to recover from dry chicken, and that's why we're not a fan of Chick-fil-A's chicken wrap.