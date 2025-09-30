Why We Won't Be Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Wrap Anytime Soon

Oh, Chick-fil-A. You do so many things right — from your delicious chicken sandwiches and your craveable waffle fries to those tasty chicken nuggets and that sweet, refreshing lemonade. Yes, you do so many things right that it's hard to believe you might offer something that's, well, not very good.

So color us surprised when we tried your Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap as part of our effort to rank nine fast food chicken snack wraps. We hate to tell you, but out of the nine we ranked your wrap came in last. How? Why? Well, it wasn't just one thing that made this wrap less than mediocre. There were a few.

So where to start? Let's begin with the cardinal rule that a fast food spot never wants to break when it comes to cooking this protein: dry chicken. Our reviewer even said the grilled chicken was painful to chew and swallow because it was so dry. For a chain that prides itself on delicious chicken — whether fried or grilled — it's hard to believe this wrap fails on that front. Sadly, though, the titular protein was remarkably disappointing. But that's not the only reason we won't be buying a Chick-fil-A chicken wrap anytime soon.