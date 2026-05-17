Why Old-School Gumball Machines Have All But Disappeared

If you grew up with video rentals, arcades, and mall hangouts, you probably also have memories of old-school gumball machines. They used to be everywhere, but now you might go weeks or months without seeing one. They're nearly extinct. They were more than just gumballs, too. Some machines had candy and others were filled with toys, like the Homies toys that became hot collectibles in the 90s. Gumball machines sparked such joy in children trying their luck at getting their favorite color of gum or favorite toy. But what happened?

While the decline of gumball machines is too complex to truly pin on any one reason, a major factor is fewer children spend time outside. When they do, it's usually under parental supervision. Kids aren't hopping on their bikes and spending evenings visiting friends, hanging out at the mall on weekends, or gathering in arcades like they did in the '80s and '90s. Arcades have also changed, with many switching to reloadable cards for payment instead of quarters. When they do go out, children simply don't need to carry change to make phone calls, grab a drink, play games — or buy chewing gum.