The History And Evolution Of The Gumball Machine

So how have gumball machines changed since the 1900s? For one thing, they now cost a quarter instead of a penny. Some of the technology has also been updated (for example, the round glass shape wasn't always the go-to), but for the most part, they work similarly to how they always have: mechanically, without the need for electricity. Essentially, a metal disk underneath the gumball container has gumball-sized holes all around the outside. When you put in a coin and twist the handle, one of the circles turns to line up with the gum-dispensing chute, and one of the candies falls out into your waiting hands.

Some of the construction material has also changed. Early gumball machines were typically made with steel or cast iron to ensure their durability, while today, they're made from plastic and aluminum to lessen the cost. And they've arguably lost some of their whimsy — some vintage machines even involved animatronic figures picking up the customer's gumball and dropping it into the waiting chute. But there are still creative gumball machines and vending machines out there today — while the timeless technology has persisted somewhat unchanged, the idea of unlocking an object behind glass with a coin has also wonderfully expanded, thanks to human creativity. Some of the most unique vending machines in the world include one that dispenses champagne, and another that will spit out a piping hot French baguette. The novelty of the vending machine concept might not have been enough to keep half grocery store, half vending machine Keedoozle afloat, but it feels safe to say that as long as the history of pizzerias in America continues, gumball machines will remain their stalwart companion.