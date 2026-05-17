How To Make Restaurant-Quality Sushi Rice At Home

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You might think that making great-tasting sushi begins and ends with your choice of fish. That may be partially true; however, properly prepared rice will take your sushi to the next level. Luckily, JD Alewine, food blogger/influencer at Them Bites and former sushi chef under restaurateur Kazuhiro Sato, shared some pro tips exclusively with Chowhound to help home cooks make restaurant-quality sushi rice.

According to Alewine, one of the most important things you need for good sushi rice is the correct type, which is short-grain Japanese rice. "The easiest brand to find in most stores for entry-level sushi is Nishiki, and it works just fine," Alewine suggested. To give your rice the best possible texture, he also suggested using a rice cooker. "Having a rice cooker takes out all of the guess work and allows you to simply measure 2 cups of rice, wash it until it's clear, add your water to the 2-cup indicator inside the bowl of the rice cooker, then click one button," Alewine said.

Washing the rice is also important. This step removes excess starch from the outside of the grains, called amylopectin, which is what makes sushi rice so sticky. Short grain rice has the most amylopectin of the rice varieties. Of the numerous of sushi types you can make, temarizushi, nigiri, and onigiri benefit especially from this sticky quality, which makes rice easy to mold and form into blocks, balls, and other shapes. However, having too much amylopectin will cause the rice to be overly sticky, so don't skip washing.