How To Turn Normal White Rice Into The Perfect Sushi Base

Sushi-making might seem like a culinary black belt — something you leave to the professionals behind the counter while you sip sake and pretend you know the difference between a New York roll and a California roll. It feels intimidating, but with the right ingredients, some tips, and a bit of practice, you can absolutely make sushi at home. From knowing what to look for when purchasing sushi fish to perfecting your slicing game, at-home sushi is just a few steps away.

First, you've got to get the rice right. The most important thing you should know is that you can't really just buy sushi rice, it's more of a recipe. For sushi, the rice has got to be sticky enough to hold the roll together, and it needs a little extra flavor to really complete each bite. Traditional sushi rice starts with short-grain rice, seasoned with a vinegar-sugar-salt mix, and cooked just right so it clumps without turning into paste.

You can buy pre-made sushi rice, but any uncooked rice labeled as sushi rice, like this popular RiceSelect Sushi Rice, is really just short-grain rice that will need to be specially prepared for making sushi. No worries, though — it's easy enough to do! So, sharpen your knife, set your intentions (and your rice cooker), and start your sushi-making journey one grain at a time.