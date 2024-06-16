The Best Time To Shop At Costco If You're Hungry For Free Samples
For the uninitiated, a grocery run to Costco can seem strangely filled with tradition. From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave the big box store, you'll be taking part in a number of supermarket rituals, like showing off your membership ID, trying out some secret food court upgrades, and confirming your receipt before you leave with a grocery cart larger than some vehicles. Not to mention, the free samples. To loyal Costco members, taking a tour through the store to try as many free samples as possible is a rite of retail passage. The amount of samples Costco has available will vary, so in order to try as many samples as possible, you'll have to do some planning ahead. The best time for samples will change depending on where you shop, but in general, visiting Costco on the weekend will net you the most sample variety.
Costco puts out the most free samples on the days it sees the most customers: Saturdays and Sundays. According to one Redditor who used to pass out Costco samples, the best time to hunt down samples is during the early afternoon when the shifts change and the store gets a bit less busy. Of course, as with anything you try to do at a grocery store on the weekend, you're going to be fighting a lot of crowds, so expect your trip to be on the hectic side.
Shop on Saturdays for the smoothest sampling
While both Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days at Costco, Saturday is likely to be a bit less crowded, though not by much. Another option — if you're looking for sheer sample variety — is to visit Costco just before a food-centric event, like a major sports game or a holiday like Thanksgiving. The grocer will certainly still be busy, but the crowds may be less concentrated. If you're really trying to avoid crowds, the same Costco Redditor says that "If you want unlimited amounts of samples and no lines go on a Monday or Tuesday," but be aware that your options may be limited.
Once you've successfully secured a sample you like, you're free to go back for seconds. There's actually no limit on how many free samples you can take, but if you really like the food, at least listen to the worker's spiel about it. And if you don't like your free sample, there's a correct response for that, too. At the end of the day, Costco's free samples are a well-disguised way to get customers to buy more, so there's no shame in trying to get your membership's worth by planning the best days for a sample smorgasbord. If you can handle the crowds, get your free samples on the weekends. It's also important to note that Costco is tackling big changes in 2024, so the best sample times may change soon.