The Best Time To Shop At Costco If You're Hungry For Free Samples

For the uninitiated, a grocery run to Costco can seem strangely filled with tradition. From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave the big box store, you'll be taking part in a number of supermarket rituals, like showing off your membership ID, trying out some secret food court upgrades, and confirming your receipt before you leave with a grocery cart larger than some vehicles. Not to mention, the free samples. To loyal Costco members, taking a tour through the store to try as many free samples as possible is a rite of retail passage. The amount of samples Costco has available will vary, so in order to try as many samples as possible, you'll have to do some planning ahead. The best time for samples will change depending on where you shop, but in general, visiting Costco on the weekend will net you the most sample variety.

Costco puts out the most free samples on the days it sees the most customers: Saturdays and Sundays. According to one Redditor who used to pass out Costco samples, the best time to hunt down samples is during the early afternoon when the shifts change and the store gets a bit less busy. Of course, as with anything you try to do at a grocery store on the weekend, you're going to be fighting a lot of crowds, so expect your trip to be on the hectic side.