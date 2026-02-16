Get Aldi Bakery Items Half Off With A Little-Known Shopping Tip

Most of us have strongly held opinions on where we shop. If Aldi's your go-to spot for the weekly grocery runs, it's almost certainly because of the killer deals to be found — which, in today's economy, is perhaps one of the most important factors of all. Aldi wears the title of America's most affordable grocery store, but for those willing to do their homework, there are plenty of hacks for getting even more bang for your buck.

When it comes to bakery items in particular, you can get their already-cheap treats for half-off, if you time it right. This is one of those almost too-good-to-be-true hacks, but believe it. If you find baked goods — bread, cookies, muffins, brownies, etc. — nearing their sell-by date, they'll often be marked 50% off.

Some store managers choose to apply this discount just the day before an item's sell-by date, while some Aldi shoppers report seeing the discount go into effect up to five days ahead of the date. Other times, the deal isn't advertised at all, but don't be shy about asking an employee about the price of an item nearing its cut-off date. These policies aren't universal, varying from one store or manager to the next. To truly learn the ropes of how your specific store times its markdowns, you'll need to either ask employees or keep a close eye on dates and price cuts.