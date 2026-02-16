Get Aldi Bakery Items Half Off With A Little-Known Shopping Tip
Most of us have strongly held opinions on where we shop. If Aldi's your go-to spot for the weekly grocery runs, it's almost certainly because of the killer deals to be found — which, in today's economy, is perhaps one of the most important factors of all. Aldi wears the title of America's most affordable grocery store, but for those willing to do their homework, there are plenty of hacks for getting even more bang for your buck.
When it comes to bakery items in particular, you can get their already-cheap treats for half-off, if you time it right. This is one of those almost too-good-to-be-true hacks, but believe it. If you find baked goods — bread, cookies, muffins, brownies, etc. — nearing their sell-by date, they'll often be marked 50% off.
Some store managers choose to apply this discount just the day before an item's sell-by date, while some Aldi shoppers report seeing the discount go into effect up to five days ahead of the date. Other times, the deal isn't advertised at all, but don't be shy about asking an employee about the price of an item nearing its cut-off date. These policies aren't universal, varying from one store or manager to the next. To truly learn the ropes of how your specific store times its markdowns, you'll need to either ask employees or keep a close eye on dates and price cuts.
What to know about buying food near the sell-by date
One of the many reasons to ride for Aldi is the company's emphasis on sustainability and waste-reduction. Aldi works to prevent food waste by keeping a modest inventory, donating unsold goods to hunger relief programs, and composting. So it makes sense that Aldi employs a considerable markdown policy on not just baked goods, but meats and other items, to move product off the shelf before it expires.
When looking for discounted baked goods, scan the packages for a little white sticker stamped with the month and day. This date tells staff when things must sell by, and dictates when they're marked down. It's also important to note that the sell-by date is different from the best-by or use-by. While many products are perfectly safe a bit past both dates, you'll want to keep a close eye out for spoilage with something as perishable as baked goods.
Since most Aldi stores don't have an in-house bakery, treats are generally shipped to the individual stores already baked and frozen, which may buy you a little extra time, as opposed to something that's baked fresh in-house. To extend the lifespan, you can pop your bread and cookies back in the freezer at home — giving you weeks, not mere days, to enjoy your haul. What sweet treats you fill your cart with is entirely up to you, but if you're looking for a place to start, here are nine of our absolute favorite Aldi bakery items.