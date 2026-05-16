The Company Behind Cracker Barrel's Rocking Chairs

Cracker Barrel has distinguished itself not only by serving classic Southern comfort food, but also by filling its dining rooms with down-home country decor. One of the decorative touches that appeals to chain's fans is its rocking chairs, which are a fundamental part of the Cracker Barrel gift shop's history. The chain's all-weather rockers famously line the restaurant's front porch, and they're made by POLYWOOD.

As of May 2026, POLYWOOD makes five all-weather rocking chairs exclusively for Cracker Barrel, all variations on the Heritage model that are viewable on Cracker Barrel's website. POLYWOOD started in 1990 in Indiana and has manufacturing facilities in Indiana and North Carolina. The chairs can survive rain, snow, the hot sun, and other extreme weather conditions, and come with a 20-year warranty.

The company calls the proprietary weather-resistant material used to make the chairs POLYWOOD lumber, an engineered plastic that incorporates sustainability features, like using recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles. While the plastic construction might not suggest down-home furnishings, the chairs look like classic furniture. If you're interested in recreating the Cracker Barrel look and feel at home, you could start by adding vintage-style decor, such as the POLYWOOD rocking chairs.