The Company Behind Cracker Barrel's Rocking Chairs
Cracker Barrel has distinguished itself not only by serving classic Southern comfort food, but also by filling its dining rooms with down-home country decor. One of the decorative touches that appeals to chain's fans is its rocking chairs, which are a fundamental part of the Cracker Barrel gift shop's history. The chain's all-weather rockers famously line the restaurant's front porch, and they're made by POLYWOOD.
As of May 2026, POLYWOOD makes five all-weather rocking chairs exclusively for Cracker Barrel, all variations on the Heritage model that are viewable on Cracker Barrel's website. POLYWOOD started in 1990 in Indiana and has manufacturing facilities in Indiana and North Carolina. The chairs can survive rain, snow, the hot sun, and other extreme weather conditions, and come with a 20-year warranty.
The company calls the proprietary weather-resistant material used to make the chairs POLYWOOD lumber, an engineered plastic that incorporates sustainability features, like using recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles. While the plastic construction might not suggest down-home furnishings, the chairs look like classic furniture. If you're interested in recreating the Cracker Barrel look and feel at home, you could start by adding vintage-style decor, such as the POLYWOOD rocking chairs.
More vintage-style chair brands sold by Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel features more vintage-style rocking chair brands online, on its porches, and in its Old Country Stores. Even during a short-lived rebranding in 2025, when many people wondered what happened to Cracker Barrel's nostalgic dining rooms, the rocking chairs remained. If you're interested in rocking chairs made of wood, you can find a number of brands for sale at Cracker Barrel. Some of these chairs are available online, while others can be found at Cracker Barrel restaurants. Check your favorite location to learn which chairs it has in stock.
The Char-Log Wooden Rocker, made by Leigh Country, is made of individually cut pine and fir logs that are naturally charred. If you enjoy the feel of natural wood grain, Leigh Country's Aspen Wooden Rocker goes through a curing process to prevent mold and mildew, preserving the natural finish. If you're looking for a unique wicker chair, the Palm Harbor Wicker Rocking Chair from Crosley Furniture, available online, features all-weather flat resin wicker, which makes it perfect for the outdoors. The vintage aesthetic of the Rutledge Weather-Resistant Rocking Chair is appealing not only for its appearance, but also its construction. The chair is made by Carolina Chair & Table Company from 100% acacia wood with a weatherproof finish.
The once-popular chairs from Hinkle Chair Co. aren't currently listed. Individuals commenting on Facebook speculate that when William and Jeffrey Hinkle of the family-owned company passed away in late 2025, the company may have been purchased.