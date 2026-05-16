Why Asking A Restaurant To Turn Its Music Down Is Usually Not Worth It

So you're out for a romantic dinner, the server seats you, and boom: You're being aurally accosted by a stream of loud top-40 hits from the speakers. It's not the ambiance you were hoping for, so is it okay to ask staff to turn it down?

First of all, yes: As long as you're polite, it's a reasonable request and it can't hurt to ask. But there are a few reasons you're likely to get an "I'll see what I can do" from your server, followed by absolutely no change. For many restaurants, music isn't just a server hitting play on a random playlist, but something strategically chosen to set the mood or even boost sales.

Your chances of the volume going down are probably lower in a chain restaurant or somewhere corporate-run with a very particular approach to branding. In these cases, the music is likely determined by someone in a corporate office with a specific goal (supermarkets are notorious for this). For example, faster music has been linked with diners getting in and out faster. Slower music, as well as loud music, are both linked to potential higher drink sales.

If music was chosen with a specific goal in mind, staff may be reluctant or even unable to make changes. Even less-corporate restaurants may hire music curators to put together playlists, but if somebody within the restaurant has some control over music, they may be a bit more flexible (plus, asking to lower the volume is arguably less of a tall order than asking to change the music completely). Yet it'll ultimately depend on how finicky management is about their musical atmosphere.