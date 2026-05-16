Elevate Your Whataburger With These 4 Ordering Tips

Fans know that Whataburger is a serious contender as far as the best fast food goes. The Texas-founded burger chain is only available in 17 U.S. states and offers a range of classic Southern favorites and flavors. The burgers are popular for being top quality and never using frozen patties, which is likely part of what keeps diners coming back for succulent patties that taste fresh off the grill. And like with many chains, diners keep their eyes open for ways to create and customize new menu items with viral hacks.

The classic Whataburger is still one of the most popular items on the menu. In case you find yourself curious about how to make your own burger order more personalized, the restaurant's menu is easy to hack, so there's a little something for everyone, even those with different dietary choices. From swapping the buns for some Texas toast to transforming the classic burger into a veggie-loaded one, here are our top ordering tips to try when upgrading your Whataburger.