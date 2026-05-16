Elevate Your Whataburger With These 4 Ordering Tips
Fans know that Whataburger is a serious contender as far as the best fast food goes. The Texas-founded burger chain is only available in 17 U.S. states and offers a range of classic Southern favorites and flavors. The burgers are popular for being top quality and never using frozen patties, which is likely part of what keeps diners coming back for succulent patties that taste fresh off the grill. And like with many chains, diners keep their eyes open for ways to create and customize new menu items with viral hacks.
The classic Whataburger is still one of the most popular items on the menu. In case you find yourself curious about how to make your own burger order more personalized, the restaurant's menu is easy to hack, so there's a little something for everyone, even those with different dietary choices. From swapping the buns for some Texas toast to transforming the classic burger into a veggie-loaded one, here are our top ordering tips to try when upgrading your Whataburger.
Swap your regular burger bun for Texas toast
Many Whataburger fans appreciate that you can enjoy your usual favorite burger with a savory twist just by swapping out the burger buns for the chain's Texas toast. The Whataburger is one of the most simple burgers on the menu, made up of a beef patty on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mustard. Texas toast is typically offered as part of the all-time favorite menu items, including the patty melt sandwich and honey BBQ chicken strip sandwich, but can be used to upgrade the Whataburger as well. The thick-cut and buttery Texas toast offers a homey and more sandwich-like taste to the burger patty.
Diners on social media have long enjoyed this swap and even branched out to making it with other menu items such as the Double or Triple Meat Whataburgers and the limited time Bacon Steakhouse Double. The ordering process is simple enough; you can ask staff to swap the regular bun for Texas toast at no extra cost, and you can also add and remove items like pickles, tomatoes, extra cheese, and more.
For the ultimate burger sauce, mix white gravy and ketchup
A burger isn't the same without a unique sauce that brings it all together. For a sauce combination that takes things to the next level and packs some serious flavor, consider mixing Whataburger's spicy ketchup with its white gravy. This hack involves ordering a side of white gravy and combining it with one to two packets of ketchup (or as many as you'd like) for a savory, rich, and tangy sauce. Some mix it with a french fry but using a spoon will ensure the new sauce is perfectly smooth and the flavors are evenly balanced. It will also make it easier to spread your DIY condiment on your Whataburger for a big flavor boost.
Whataburger's signature spicy ketchup is one of the tastiest among fast food chains. The ketchup includes aromatic and fragrant ingredient additions such as garlic powder, onion powder, and hot sauce, which results in a sweet, savory, and spicy sauce. When paired with the gravy, it adds a unique twist to the classic that's somewhat reminiscent of BBQ sauce. Whataburger fans are somewhat divided about this unconventional condiment, but many across social media are excited by the upgraded sauce.
Order a Whataburger without the buns for a lighter bite
While it may not be a hack that is top of mind for most diners, you can actually order the Whataburger without any bread in case you want to skip the gluten or the carbs. The bun-less patties can be served with lettuce leaves instead as a veggie replacement for the bread. You would only need to request a "bun-less burger" when placing your order to enjoy this customized Whataburger.
Beyond the classic Whataburger, this ordering hack can also be used for the chain's other burgers. For some Redditors, a couple favored options for the bun-less customization are the Avocado Bacon burger and the Monterey Melt, a limited time offering that reappears on menus every so often featuring two patties, Monterey Jack and American cheeses, grilled onions and peppers, and a spicy ranch. Customers appreciate that the bun-less burger comes unassembled in a tray so that you can build it to your liking and choose to eat it with a knife and fork or as a lettuce wrap.
Go for a veggie burger instead of a beef patty
If you're craving an extra helping of grilled veggies or want to try a vegetarian-friendly version of the classic Whataburger, you can order the burger with an array of cooked vegetables — either to top the beef patty or requested in its place. While some fast food chain's veggie burgers are not always made from actual vegetables, building your own vegetable-based burger at Whataburger is an easy way to guarantee more veggies in your meal. The DIY burger is made up of a mix of vegetables including grilled onions, jalapeños, and mushrooms with cheese, as well as lettuce, tomato and other ingredients you'd like to add. In true Texas BBQ style, your veggies may even come with some char for an extra smoky flavor.
Other meat substitutes from the menu that diners have enjoyed include swapping the meat patty for hash browns (available during the breakfast hours) and also adding extra avocado for a creamy and filling burger. If you're in the mood for something crispier, the onion rings at Whataburger can be piled onto a burger to give it a nice crunch and texture.