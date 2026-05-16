4 Fast Food Chains That Use Hidden Valley Ranch
Ranch might be the most versatile and widely available sauce out there. It's perfect on a salad, as a dipping sauce for veggies or fries, on sandwiches and pizzas, and, of course, it's the classic pairing with chicken wings. All that versatility is perhaps part of why America has an enduring obsession with ranch. One brand in particular, Hidden Valley (which was an actual ranch, by the way), has become one of the biggest names in the grocery store.
To capitalize on Americans' love for ranch, in recent years Hidden Valley has partnered with many fast food restaurants. It seems like a win-win. The fast food chain delivers different variations of menu options that include ranch, and Hidden Valley gets the opportunity to expand its reach. So, with ranch lovers in mind, we put together a list of fast food chains that use (or have previously used) Hidden Valley Ranch in some of their menu items.
Taco Bell
It seems like an unlikely marriage: Hidden Valley Ranch and Taco Bell. But in early 2026, the two paired up to create Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch sauce — a mixture of the famous ranch with Taco Bell's own spicy Diablo sauce. It's meant to be paired with Taco Bell's recently revived crispy chicken nuggets, but customers can add an individual Diablo ranch sauce packet to any order for just 25 cents.
Dairy Queen
Add Dairy Queen to the list of fast food chains that love some Hidden Valley Ranch. DQ makes its ranch in-house using Hidden Valley seasoning. The ranch sauce is prominently featured on Dairy Queen's Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger. Customers can also choose to pair the sauce with DQ's chicken strip basket, chicken strip salad bowl, or as an individual side sauce for 89 cents.
Auntie Anne's
Pretzels and ranch? Sign us up. In early 2025, Auntie Anne's and Hidden Valley Ranch announced a limited-time partnership. The chain served a Hidden Valley Ranch packet with its pepperoni pretzel nuggets. Though the offer was supposed to run through early April, Auntie Anne's still offers Hidden Valley Ranch on its website –- and customers can order a side of sauce with pretty much anything for $1.39.
Burger King
Burger King is not shy about collabs, and it has partnered up with the condiment juggernaut that is Hidden Valley Ranch. The burger chain uses Hidden Valley as its ranch dipping sauce across all locations — easily added to any order for just 50 cents. And in 2024, Burger King temporarily offered "The Big Dip," which was an 8-ounce dip cup at select locations. Sadly, for ranch lovers, that limited time has expired.
Limited-time partnerships with White Castle and Pizza Hut
Hidden Valley Ranch has partnered with other fast food chains in the past. In 2024, White Castle offered a version of its popular chicken rings dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. And in early 2025, Pizza Hut offered a Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza — a simple pepperoni pizza — "autographed" by former NFL star Eli Manning as part of a sweepstakes using Hidden Valley's Easy Squeeze bottle.