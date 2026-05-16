4 Fast Food Chains That Use Hidden Valley Ranch

Ranch might be the most versatile and widely available sauce out there. It's perfect on a salad, as a dipping sauce for veggies or fries, on sandwiches and pizzas, and, of course, it's the classic pairing with chicken wings. All that versatility is perhaps part of why America has an enduring obsession with ranch. One brand in particular, Hidden Valley (which was an actual ranch, by the way), has become one of the biggest names in the grocery store.

To capitalize on Americans' love for ranch, in recent years Hidden Valley has partnered with many fast food restaurants. It seems like a win-win. The fast food chain delivers different variations of menu options that include ranch, and Hidden Valley gets the opportunity to expand its reach. So, with ranch lovers in mind, we put together a list of fast food chains that use (or have previously used) Hidden Valley Ranch in some of their menu items.