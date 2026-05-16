The One Thing A Good Bakery Does Better Than Any Grocery Store
Grocery stores are super convenient — just go through the aisles and you'll find almost anything you need. Many grocery stores even have their very own bakeries that specialize in breads, cakes, and pastries. Oftentimes if there's a grocery store close to your home, stopping there for baked goods is far easier than making a special stop at a bakery. That said, there's one thing a good bakery does better, apart from offering pastries that are actually fresh. That, according to Jason Purvis, current owner of Arizona's Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel and former Chick-fil-A franchisee, is craftsmanship.
In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Purvis pointed out that independent bakeries excel in carefully handcrafted baked goods. "Our ingredients are often more fresh, sourced locally, lack the typical preservatives to keep the product on the shelves longer, and are prepared and baked by people who are very loyal to their bakery," Purvis told us.
What's more, bakers take pride not only in making the products, but also in serving them. This creates a more personal experience for the customers. Purvis highlighted that what also sets independent bakeries apart is the strong owner presence and the deeply committed teams. "I personally check for consistency in how our products look, smell, taste, and feel," Purvis stated. "In the end, we are able to serve a product that is incredibly fresh, baked daily, hand made, and served with pride."
Why independent bakeries often cost more
Independent bakeries offer significantly better quality and fresher, handcrafted products, but they are also more expensive. Jason Purvis revealed that there's a reason for the difference. Grocery store bakeries have some of the highest profit margins and reduce their costs through bulk buying, direct negotiations with suppliers, and locking in prices ahead of time. "So if there is an issue with a particular crop, they won't be as affected, because they may have pricing locked in six to 18 months in advance," Purvis said. "This allows them to ride out some of the smaller impacts nature may play in the ingredients."
Big box bakeries (or those found in grocery stores) also keep baked goods cheaper by streamlining the production process. As a result, even non-bakers can make the items and stock up the shelves quickly and efficiently. "Many times these are not products made on site," Purvis pointed out. "They are made in a factory, frozen, shipped, thawed, baked, and then served." The cheaper price of grocery store baked good comes with another downside: most are loaded with preservatives as well as with other additives. These are typically added to help them last longer and taste better. At the same time, independent bakery baked goods are typically made with only a few simple ingredients.
Purvis says that independent bakeries are worth the extra cost, especially since they offer more than just baked goods. "So yes, independent bakeries are going to be more expensive, but you are supporting real people, putting real passion into everything they bake, usually very active in their communities, giving back, and showing real love to every customer they come in contact with," Purvis concluded.