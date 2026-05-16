The One Thing A Good Bakery Does Better Than Any Grocery Store

Grocery stores are super convenient — just go through the aisles and you'll find almost anything you need. Many grocery stores even have their very own bakeries that specialize in breads, cakes, and pastries. Oftentimes if there's a grocery store close to your home, stopping there for baked goods is far easier than making a special stop at a bakery. That said, there's one thing a good bakery does better, apart from offering pastries that are actually fresh. That, according to Jason Purvis, current owner of Arizona's Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel and former Chick-fil-A franchisee, is craftsmanship.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Purvis pointed out that independent bakeries excel in carefully handcrafted baked goods. "Our ingredients are often more fresh, sourced locally, lack the typical preservatives to keep the product on the shelves longer, and are prepared and baked by people who are very loyal to their bakery," Purvis told us.

What's more, bakers take pride not only in making the products, but also in serving them. This creates a more personal experience for the customers. Purvis highlighted that what also sets independent bakeries apart is the strong owner presence and the deeply committed teams. "I personally check for consistency in how our products look, smell, taste, and feel," Purvis stated. "In the end, we are able to serve a product that is incredibly fresh, baked daily, hand made, and served with pride."