Tajín Adds A Tangy Kick To Grilled Meat With Almost No Effort

If you're looking for a flavorful way to level up your grilling game this summer that involves zero effort, look no further than a bright red bottle of Tajín. The ingredients that give Tajín its signature zesty flavor and color (a secret blend of dehydrated chilis and lime powder) offer a tangy, spicy burst of flavor that's distinct and delicious without drowning your tastebuds in heat. The best part is that it kind of dissolves and melts into things, creating a deep layer of flavor that encapsulates each bite.

Not only is Tajín a fantastic way to upgrade mixed nuts and smoothie bowls, it's particularly good on meat. Beef, chicken, pork, seafood — it really doesn't matter, as the bright citrus and spicy warmth can stand up to bold flavors without overpowering their nuanced undertones. You can literally sprinkle it onto any of these options, let it rest for a few minutes to develop the flavors, and then toss it on the grill. Since Tajín also contains salt, there's not really a need to add any other seasonings — it's an all in one deal.

Though you can definitely roast or pan sear Tajín-ed proteins, grilling is a top choice because of the layers of flavor it brings to seasoning and meat alike. Grilled meat is so delicious due to the lightly charred outer layers and juicy interior it can produce, which is made that much better by a sprinkle of the seasoning. The heat also softens and blooms the Tajín, adding a layer of smoky goodness to the seasoning's tangy citrusy brightness.