How Often Should You Really Clean Your Kitchen Garbage Can?

One of the key factors to make sure your kitchen always smells its best is to have a regular schedule for cleaning your garbage can. While clearing your fridge of expired food and keeping your counters and floors mess and germ-free are also huge factors, nothing will ruin your efforts at keeping your kitchen smelling fresh like a stinky garbage can. These receptacles are more prone to harboring bacteria and developing unpleasant odors than any other area of your kitchen. For this reason, it's recommended to disinfect the outside of your kitchen trash can almost daily, eliminating any spills or collected grime that could stain and contribute to funky odors.

It's also a good idea to spray the inside of the can with disinfectant when changing the bag to inhibit bacteria growth, with deep cleanings happening a minimum of once a month. The best way to deep clean your kitchen trash can starts with removing the liner, donning gloves, and getting in there with cleanser and a scrubber, just like you would any other messy area of your home.

Once everything is clean and fully dried (damp areas can attract grime) both inside and out, use baking soda to deodorize your garbage can simply by sprinkling a little of it into the bottom before adding the liner. This helps absorb moisture and neutralize odors, potentially lengthening the time between deep cleanings, provided you're vigilant about spot cleaning and disinfecting in the meantime.