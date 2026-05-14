After decades spent as a dairy aisle punchline thanks to the seemingly ubiquitous cottage cheese fad diets of the 1980s, this curd-rich, fresh cheese finally has people coming back around to it. That said, if you're hoping to jump on the cottage cheese train, you should know that not all cottage cheeses are up to snuff. As an avid cottage cheese enjoyer myself, I have pretty extensive knowledge of brands of all stripes, from the terrible to the truly sublime. There is one brand that is, dare I say, shockingly good, and it's none other than Good Culture.

This choice shouldn't come as a surprise to any cottage cheese aficionado. Since the brand was first introduced in 2015, it has made its way to the top of many cottage cheese rankings, including Chowhound's own run down of cottage cheese brands. So what makes Good Culture stand out? Unlike some other brands, Good Culture is creamy without being runny, giving it a lush texture that even the cottage cheese cautious will love. It's perfect for spreading on toast or scooping onto pasta as a more budget-friendly burrata replacement (one of my favorite uses). I like that Good Culture has a zingy taste that is slightly savory, unlike other brands which can be rather bland. It is great for eating straight from the tub. I've enjoyed a plain bowl of Good Culture as a snack more than once.