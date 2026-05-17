How Guy's Grocery Games Picks Its Chefs
Spiky-haired, self-declared mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri has cemented his own national brand based on a unique blend of high-energy and everyman vibes. His likability and culinary prowess propelled him to the top spot on the second season of "Next Food Network Star," a platform that launched his career. Over the years, he has hosted several long-running shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games." To be a contestant, all you have to do is enter a nationwide casting call.
To make a run for your chance to be on the show, Food Network asks a battery of questions about cooking chops, what drives you to want to be on the show, and why you think you have the ability to win. If you make it onto the show, just remember host Guy Fieri's aversion to eggs and other polarizing items like haggis and scrapple to keep your run going. After all, "Guy's Grocery Games" regularly features four chefs in each episode, each of whom have a chance to win up to $20,000.
Other casting tips and how the show works
Food Network's casting call changes based on its current production needs. The show is sometimes looking for certain categories like superfans, military veterans, and family members eager to compete with one another. Even if you don't fall into one of these categories, Food Network encourages any interested chefs to throw their hat into the ring for an upcoming episode.
Unlike many food competition shows that skew serious in tone, "Guy's Grocery Games" blends a certain Fieri-esque wackiness with elements of old-school game shows like "The Price Is Right." In any given episode, contestants may have to shop for ingredients in the on-set grocery store (don't worry — they donate any leftover products) that equal a certain dollar amount or only shop from certain aisles before getting down to the cooking. If you love "Guy's Grocery Games" and are looking for other new cooking shows to binge, try "Big Burger Battle" and "Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles."