How Guy's Grocery Games Picks Its Chefs

Spiky-haired, self-declared mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri has cemented his own national brand based on a unique blend of high-energy and everyman vibes. His likability and culinary prowess propelled him to the top spot on the second season of "Next Food Network Star," a platform that launched his career. Over the years, he has hosted several long-running shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games." To be a contestant, all you have to do is enter a nationwide casting call.

To make a run for your chance to be on the show, Food Network asks a battery of questions about cooking chops, what drives you to want to be on the show, and why you think you have the ability to win. If you make it onto the show, just remember host Guy Fieri's aversion to eggs and other polarizing items like haggis and scrapple to keep your run going. After all, "Guy's Grocery Games" regularly features four chefs in each episode, each of whom have a chance to win up to $20,000.