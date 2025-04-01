What Happens To All The Groceries On 'Guy's Grocery Games' After Filming?

"Guy's Grocery Games" is a television series hosted by Guy Fieri that follows a group of chefs as they compete in cooking competitions. However, there is one twist: The Food Network show takes place in a grocery store. It is just one of many shows the celebrity chef — known for his coinage of "Flavortown" — has worked on for the network, including his passion project, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where he's dined at many restaurants worth visiting. The hit cooking competition "Guy's Grocery Games" first premiered in 2013 and has aired for over 30 seasons. Like other cooking competitions, the chefs make various meals in each episode. But first, they have to trek down the aisles of a grocery store filled with real products to seek out ingredients. But what happens when the cameras turn off? Do the groceries spoil and eventually get tossed out?

Thankfully, the cooking show does not throw away the groceries. Instead, it has multiple systems in place to minimize the amount of food that gets left behind. Now, there are many ways people can reduce food waste in their own lives. Some options include cutting down on perishables, composting food scraps, and freezing leftovers. However, those on the big-budget production set have to go a different route given the abundance of food left over. Food Network has confirmed that the competitors "have thousands of items at their disposal for the cooking challenges." The groceries that remain unused are regularly checked to make sure that they are sent off to food banks and other businesses before expiring.