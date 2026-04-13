Jack Daniel's 'No. 7' Is A 150-Year-Old Mystery: Here's What Fans Think It Means

If you've ever looked at the label of your Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey and pondered what the "number 7" part means, you're hardly alone: It's a question that many whiskey fans have asked. And there's good and bad news when it comes to answering this question. First, the bad news: Even the Jack Daniel's distillery admits it doesn't know the meaning: The eponymous Jack Daniel gave it the number around 140 years ago, but his reason has been lost to history. The good news is that there are plenty of theories about the meaning of "No. 7" to choose between.

Let's start with the theories that have at least a little bit of evidence behind them. Perhaps the most prominent one is that the 7 was a registration number for tax purposes: Based on publications from the 1870s, Jack Daniel's biographer has claimed that distilleries in Tennessee were assigned tax numbers based on their tax districts, and seven was given to Jack Daniel's. These numbers were required to be displayed on products, making the 7 a holdover from those times. However, if this is true, it's unclear why only Jack Daniel's most popular (and cheapest) product features the number, rather than all its whiskeys.

Another potential explanation with at least a little evidence behind it is that the whiskey had been made the same way for seven generations, as this is apparently what the company wrote in a 1940 trademark filing. However, there's little more information about this claim, and it also raises the question of why the number hasn't increased over time, since the whiskey is now several generations older.