Add This To Your Arby's Sandwich For 10x The Flavor

Everyone knows Arby's has the meats. Roast beef, burgers, brisket, roasted turkey, and even a French dip and Swiss sandwich — just to name a few. So with all that tasty meat, it's easy to forget about the fast food chain's sides. But don't sleep on them. Of course, we all know about the famous curly fries and the potato cakes that are now a permanent menu item. There's also mac and cheese and jalapeño bites. But the best side on the menu might very well be Arby's mozzarella sticks. Not only are they delicious on their own, but they're also the perfect addition to an Arby's sandwich for a cheesier, crispier, extra flavorful bite.

Back in 2017, one brilliant Iowa State student did just that and came up with a menu hack combining the chain's mozzarella sticks and a sandwich. At the time, Arby's offered a sandwich that featured pit-smoked ham, roasted turkey, and smoked brisket with melted cheddar cheese, red onions, pepper bacon, and a parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce on a toasted onion roll. If that's not already enough of a flavor bomb, this student added three mozzarella sticks to the sandwich to create an ingenious upgraded version called "The Big Iowa."

The sandwich was such a hit that an Arby's location in Ames, Iowa — home of Iowa State University — actually featured it as a special on its menu for one day. While Arby's doesn't offer the exact same meat-heavy sandwich that became "The Big Iowa" today, this clever hack got us to thinking — what else could we combine with Arby's mozzarella sticks?