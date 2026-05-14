Add This To Your Arby's Sandwich For 10x The Flavor
Everyone knows Arby's has the meats. Roast beef, burgers, brisket, roasted turkey, and even a French dip and Swiss sandwich — just to name a few. So with all that tasty meat, it's easy to forget about the fast food chain's sides. But don't sleep on them. Of course, we all know about the famous curly fries and the potato cakes that are now a permanent menu item. There's also mac and cheese and jalapeño bites. But the best side on the menu might very well be Arby's mozzarella sticks. Not only are they delicious on their own, but they're also the perfect addition to an Arby's sandwich for a cheesier, crispier, extra flavorful bite.
Back in 2017, one brilliant Iowa State student did just that and came up with a menu hack combining the chain's mozzarella sticks and a sandwich. At the time, Arby's offered a sandwich that featured pit-smoked ham, roasted turkey, and smoked brisket with melted cheddar cheese, red onions, pepper bacon, and a parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce on a toasted onion roll. If that's not already enough of a flavor bomb, this student added three mozzarella sticks to the sandwich to create an ingenious upgraded version called "The Big Iowa."
The sandwich was such a hit that an Arby's location in Ames, Iowa — home of Iowa State University — actually featured it as a special on its menu for one day. While Arby's doesn't offer the exact same meat-heavy sandwich that became "The Big Iowa" today, this clever hack got us to thinking — what else could we combine with Arby's mozzarella sticks?
Sandwiches to pair with Arby's mozzarella sticks
For starters, Arby's has a huge menu for a fast food restaurant, which means there are plenty of potential ordering hacks to try. Adding the mozzarella sticks to a sandwich is an easy one that brings a ton of flavor to any sandwich, especially those that don't already include cheese. Let's start with the classic roast beef sandwich. This is a bit of a take on Arby's Beef 'N Cheddar but with the crispy and gooey mozzarella sticks replacing the cheddar sauce, for better flavor and texture.
We also think the mozz sticks would be a great addition to the Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich — which is somewhat similar to "The Big Iowa." Or what about Arby's famous (infamous?) secret menu item called "The Meat Mountain?" The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is another potential landing spot for Arby's mozzarella sticks, giving you double the crispiness. If you're feeling even more creative, the jalapeño bites might work just as well on any of these sandwiches as the mozzarella sticks. Fried cream cheese and jalapeño halves? That's hard to beat.
Before you dive all in, you might want to try the mozzarella sticks on their own. While exact prices may vary by location, a four-piece order costs $4.39 and a six-piece order will set you back $5.59. Both come with a side of marinara sauce, which you could also add along with Arby's mozz sticks to almost any sandwich on the menu for a more flavorful meal.