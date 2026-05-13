This State's Beers Have Been Crowned As Some Of The Best In The World

If you're looking to try many award-winning beers in one place, look no further than Colorado. The state is home to over 400 craft breweries, including well-known brands like New Belgium Brewery, and has long been considered one of the best — if not the best — in the country for craft beer. In particular, the city of Denver is known as one of the best beer cities in the United States. And all of this isn't just talk — it's proven. In 2026 alone, the state took home multiple accolades at the Beer World Cup.

The Beer World Cup has been going on since 1996, and it's basically the Olympics, but for beer. There are 113 award categories and over 8,000 beers from around the world are entered and judged. Colorado-based gold medal winners from 2026 include River North Brewery's Squirrels Just Want to Have Fun (best coffee beer), Bull & Bush Brewery's Ghoul Fuel — Rum Diaries Edition (wood- and barrel-aged beer), Ska Brewing's True Blonde (English-style pale ale), and Cannonball Creek Brewing Co.'s Project Alpha 81 (West Coast-style India pale ale). Colorado also picked up a considerable amount of runner-up awards, with silver medals awarded to 12 beers from 11 breweries (River North Brewery took home two silver medals).