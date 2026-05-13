Give Your Classic Old-Fashioned A Modern Spin With This Whiskey Swap
As the name suggests, the old-fashioned cocktail is classic. Its origins go back to the 1800s, and unless you're from Wisconsin (more on that later), the core spirit is most often bourbon or rye whiskey. However, the beauty of the old fashioned is you can swap out the core spirit, creating a new flavor profile while maintaining the familiar notes of the cocktail. One highly recommended swap is brandy. Yes, brandy, that spirit you associate with older generations can be made new again when mixed with bitters, sugar, and orange. The fruity notes of the brandy also blend with the orange oil and bitters of the cocktail to delight the nose.
Brandy is a fruit-forward spirit made from a blend of fermented fruit juices, most commonly grapes but also other fruits like apricot and cherries. Brandy is easier to drink compared to whiskey, which can be harsh and unpleasant for unfamilair drinkers. You could go with a Cognac — brandy specifically produced in Cognac, France — but it tends to be more acidic and can give an old-fashioned a sharp taste. Instead, opt for a California brandy for a modern cocktail that's bright and sweet thanks to the various fruit notes without relying heavily on sugar mixers.
Why the brandy swap appeals to modern drinkers
Modern cocktails tend to be experimental and have more adventurous flavors. It's the reason savory cocktails are thriving and why even margaritas are getting dirty. And when not going toward savory, there are cocktails that are sweet, not because of artificial sweeteners but instead by the use of spirits with sweeter notes. In that sense, a traditional old fashioned can be boring, with its expected flavor of whiskey that is sweetened with a sugar cube or simple syrup. The brandy swap surprises the nose and tastebuds when you already have an expectation of the old fashioned.
If you want proof that a classic old fashioned can be switched up with brandy, look toward Wisconsin. The Wisconsin old fashioned begins with muddled sugar, cherries, and oranges. Next, it gets brandy as its base spirit, your traditional bitters, and a splash of lemon or grapefruit soda, or even soda water. Finally, there's the garnish, which can be as simple as an orange wedge, or include olives, pickles, or whatever else a bar may have on hand. So if you're looking to modernize one of the oldest cocktails in the book, grab a bottle of brandy for an old fashioned that's anything but.