As the name suggests, the old-fashioned cocktail is classic. Its origins go back to the 1800s, and unless you're from Wisconsin (more on that later), the core spirit is most often bourbon or rye whiskey. However, the beauty of the old fashioned is you can swap out the core spirit, creating a new flavor profile while maintaining the familiar notes of the cocktail. One highly recommended swap is brandy. Yes, brandy, that spirit you associate with older generations can be made new again when mixed with bitters, sugar, and orange. The fruity notes of the brandy also blend with the orange oil and bitters of the cocktail to delight the nose.

Brandy is a fruit-forward spirit made from a blend of fermented fruit juices, most commonly grapes but also other fruits like apricot and cherries. Brandy is easier to drink compared to whiskey, which can be harsh and unpleasant for unfamilair drinkers. You could go with a Cognac — brandy specifically produced in Cognac, France — but it tends to be more acidic and can give an old-fashioned a sharp taste. Instead, opt for a California brandy for a modern cocktail that's bright and sweet thanks to the various fruit notes without relying heavily on sugar mixers.