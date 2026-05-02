Martinis Aren't The Only Cocktail That Likes To Get Dirty. Margaritas Have Entered The Chat

The first time you work up the nerve to drink a dirty martini, you'll realize you've been wrong all along. The saltiness from the olive brine blends and softens your vodka or gin (both acceptable in our book) and you get a flavorful, ice-cold sensation with each sip. Now it's time to take what you learned from the dirty martini and apply it to tequila to make a dirty margarita for a refreshing summer cocktail with depth. Think about it, thanks to its adorned rim the first taste you get is already salty. So kick it up a notch for a margarita unlike any other you've tried before.

The margarita is the ubiquitous tequila cocktail. There's a good chance your introduction to tequila was either shots with lemon chasers at a party or a margarita at a Mexican restaurant. Your usual margarita includes tequila, triple sec, lime juice, salt on the rim, and agave syrup for a touch of natural sweetness from the same plant that's at the core of tequila. Of course, nobody ever said you couldn't get creative with more flavors to give the margarita more depth. To dirty it up, add in an ounce of olive brine and replace the traditional garnish of a lime wheel with a few olives. Now you have a salty, savory margarita and a few olives to snack on.