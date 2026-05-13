Why You'll Never See A Create-Your-Own Pasta Option At A Restaurant In Italy

It's no secret that, generally speaking, Americans love customizing their food. From Starbucks lattes to Chipotle burrito bowls where customization is king, customers often expect some control over their meals. But this isn't always the case in all cultures. In Italy, for instance, visitors shouldn't expect to mix and match various pasta shapes and sauces, and we spoke with two pasta experts to learn why that is so.

When it comes to sauce and pasta, there are good reasons behind some classic pairings. A key consideration, explains Alessio Magliozzi, a private chef and cooking class host based in Montepulciano (Tuscany, Italy), is the shape of the pasta — in particular, how many grooves it has, because those grooves basically translate to more sauce per bite. Rosario Del Nero, chef and culinary expert at the National Pasta Association, agrees, saying that, while grooved pasta is ideal for getting more sauce, for that same reason, smooth pasta (like fettuccini or pappardelle) works better with richer sauces. Pairing a butter- or cream-based sauce with a grooved pasta might feel like an overload. That's why pasta shapes and sauces are paired carefully, and why it's rare to find restaurants in Italy that allow customers to create their own combinations.

While having some control over your meal is nice, sometimes it's best to trust the experts. And in fact, that is the general expectation when ordering food in Italy — asking for substitutions or other alterations isn't common in Italian culture. Magliozzi says that "an important part of experiencing Italian cuisine is trusting your chef." Be willing to try new things based on their expertise. He recommends approaching new foods with a mindset of curiosity; for example, "why and how was this pairing made?"