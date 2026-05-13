This Popular Chain Burger Is Cheaper On Wednesdays, But Only If You Know About It
Fast food restaurants offer more weekly deals, secrets, and menu hacks than you probably thought. And some of these exist quietly, with little to no advertising. At Burger King, unless you're one of those Royal Perks rewards members who is up to date with all of the money-saving tactics, you might not have even realized the chain has a great Whopper deal. Here's an easy ordering tip for the best Whopper: Grab it on a Wednesday, when it's almost half the price.
While prices vary by location, a standard Whopper on any other day of the week costs about $7.69, but on Wednesdays, it's available for just $3.98. There are a few things to know before you snag this deal, though. For starters, this lower price is before taxes and any fees associated with the order, and it's not available at every location. Chains can choose to participate in the deal or not, and you won't find it in Alaska, Hawaii, or any U.S. territories.
Also, note that the deal is only available for Royal Perks rewards members. You can order through the app, kiosk, or in person, but be prepared to enter your rewards code if ordering at the drive-thru to receive the discount. Just make sure to activate the offer in your account first. Finally, you generally cannot make substitutions or combine it with any other discount codes or coupons. While these are a few caveats to the deal, if you're just looking for a standard Whopper, it's still pretty easy to get.
Whopper Wednesday isn't the only Burger King deal worth knowing
The Whopper is Burger King's most iconic menu item, but it's not the only way to get a good deal at this fast food chain. In addition to your run-of-the-mill Burger King ordering hacks, there are actually a handful of other deals available only to Royal Perks members, including a BOGO chicken sandwich. If you're craving a chicken sandwich on any given day, you can grab two for the price of one as long as you're a Royal Perks member. This one has a few caveats, too — it's only available if you're ordering ahead of time and can only be claimed through the Burger King app, with any modifications costing extra.
Another option is to snag the $5 Duo Deal, which offers a two-for-$5 deal on some of Burger King's signature items, such as a Whopper Jr., which is a smaller version of the Whopper, or a bacon cheeseburger. It's not valid for delivery or during breakfast, but it's a great way to get two smaller meals for the price of less than one standard meal. So if you're craving a Whopper on any day besides Wednesday, you can save some money by ordering two Whopper Jr. burgers for $5 instead.