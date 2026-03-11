The Culver's Side We Ranked The Worst Might Be Healthy But That Doesn't Make It Tasty

For the most part, we don't visit fast-food restaurants looking for the healthiest options. It's usually all about the bacon double cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, french fries, and other assorted — but mostly unhealthy — menu items. So when we see an actual heart-friendly food option, it can be a little jarring. But as good as some fast-food restaurants are at dropping protein or french fries in oil, it's worth asking how good a chain might be at cooking something as simple and healthy as ... broccoli?

Culver's answered this question with a resounding "meh." When we reviewed nine Culver's side items and ranked them worst to best, the burger chain's steamed broccoli brought up the rear in our ranking. Culver's does so many things right — its crispy ButterBurgers, tasty fish sandwiches, cheese curds, and those nicely cooked crinkle fries. But the broccoli here was just a miss.

But the fact Culver's even offers broccoli on its menu is an overall win. It's like seeing an albino animal in the wild. We love that it's just simply steamed and not drenched in butter or teriyaki sauce. According to Culver's, the steamed broccoli comes in at just 40 calories — making it, in theory, a perfect companion to the filling double ButterBurger with cheese.