5 Of The Most Common Health Violations Restaurants Receive

Effective food safety is key in any restaurant worth its salt. Chefs, line cooks, and servers alike work hard to maintain industry-wide standards and avoid violations. If you've never worked behind the scenes at a restaurant, you might wonder exactly what would give your go-to spot a negative mark from the health inspector. Shipra Pareek, senior program manager at NSF, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about some of the most common health violations restaurants receive.

She told us that health code violations aren't necessarily a sign of an unsafe environment behind the scenes at your favorite restaurant. "When evaluating a restaurant, frequency and severity matter more than any one item on a report," says Pareek. "Inspection reports are public in most jurisdictions and they are a useful resource for diners who want to make informed choices." Health codes are there to keep the public safe and give you the information you need when deciding where to spend your money, so they're worth paying attention to. From pest infestations to cross contamination issues, Pareek gave us the nitty-gritty details of the health violations restaurants most commonly face.