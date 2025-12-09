What It Means If A Restaurant Gets A Failing Health Score

So, your favorite restaurant is in trouble with health inspectors, and you just ate there: Should you be seriously worried for your health? Health inspection rules vary by location, but it's safe to say that it's not ideal.

That's because every U.S. jurisdiction bases its rules on the FDA Food Code, which sets baseline standards for food safety. A failing score generally means inspectors found one or more "priority" or "critical" violations: issues considered likely to cause foodborne illness if not fixed quickly. Big problems include unsafe food temperatures, cross-contamination (especially when it comes to bad practices handling meat), and problems with handwashing or sanitizing food preparation tools and surfaces. Serious problems that can't be fixed quickly, like a vermin infestation, can get a restaurant immediately shut down, but a restaurant can also fail by racking up several smaller violations. These include things like dirty floors (or dirt in a place where food isn't stored or prepared), cracked tiles, bad ventilation, or staff without properly secured hair.

It's important to know that some restaurants can remain open after failing an inspection. Though food inspection authorities don't always spell out every possible issue or consequence on their websites, that's likely in cases that a restaurant has several small problems that don't pose immediate health risks. But they'll probably still be fined, and the restaurant will face reinspection very soon after. That's why it's important to understand what the violations really mean when trying to determine risk.