The Fast Food Tater Tots You Can Casually Pick Up In Your Grocery Store's Frozen Section
Do you often wish there was an easy way to enjoy your favorite fast food snacks served hot from the comfort of your own oven or air fryer? Fortunately, if you're someone who's especially partial to the crispy tater tots sold at Sonic, you're in luck — you can actually buy them frozen in select grocery stores. Starting in the summer of 2023, Sonic announced that its crisp, beloved tots were going to be sold in more than 4,000 Walmart Supercenters, with more stores to come. Fast forward to 2026 and now you can purchase Sonic's well-seasoned tots at many other retailers.
Unlike the Sonic menu items you're better off avoiding like the corn dogs and premium chicken bites, Sonic's tater tots are a popular menu item due to their extra crunchy exterior and perfectly seasoned taste. Regular Sonic-goers even tend to prefer the restaurant's tots over the brand's regular fries. Thanks to these popular tots now being sold frozen in stores, you have a more convenient way of enjoying these salty snacks without having to visit a stand-alone drive thru.
Next to being available at many Walmart Supercenters nationwide, you can also buy 28-ounce bags of Sonic Tots at other well-known grocery stores like Kroger and a few unexpected retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. However, the availability and cost of these favored snacks can vary by store and location.
What to know before buying a bag of Sonic's frozen tater tots at a retailer near you
Unfortunately, when it comes to tater tot brands ranked worst to best, Sonic's frozen tots fall short when it comes to cost. Unlike a more affordable retailer like Wegman's which sells 32-ounce bags of conventional tater tots for roughly $2, Sonic's tots are definitely on the pricier side. A 28-ounce bag of Sonic Tots costs $5, give or take 5 cents depending on where you buy them. However, many foodies believe there aren't many differences between Sonic's tater tots and other conventional varieties you can buy and prepare at home.
While you can certainly prepare these frozen snacks in your oven in just 20 minutes or in an air fryer in 10 minutes, they may lack that addictive fast food appeal you can only get from buying tots directly from a drive-in Sonic. After all, Sonic prepares its tots by deep-frying them as opposed to using a conventional oven.
You might also think this fast food chain's tater tots are not worth your time or money because they're not carried in all major supermarkets. That means you may need to put in a little extra work finding a retailer or market near you that has them in stock. While Sonic Tots are confirmed to be sold at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General, if you're set on buying a bag, you may want to call your preferred store before heading over to make sure they're available.