The Fast Food Tater Tots You Can Casually Pick Up In Your Grocery Store's Frozen Section

Do you often wish there was an easy way to enjoy your favorite fast food snacks served hot from the comfort of your own oven or air fryer? Fortunately, if you're someone who's especially partial to the crispy tater tots sold at Sonic, you're in luck — you can actually buy them frozen in select grocery stores. Starting in the summer of 2023, Sonic announced that its crisp, beloved tots were going to be sold in more than 4,000 Walmart Supercenters, with more stores to come. Fast forward to 2026 and now you can purchase Sonic's well-seasoned tots at many other retailers.

Unlike the Sonic menu items you're better off avoiding like the corn dogs and premium chicken bites, Sonic's tater tots are a popular menu item due to their extra crunchy exterior and perfectly seasoned taste. Regular Sonic-goers even tend to prefer the restaurant's tots over the brand's regular fries. Thanks to these popular tots now being sold frozen in stores, you have a more convenient way of enjoying these salty snacks without having to visit a stand-alone drive thru.

Next to being available at many Walmart Supercenters nationwide, you can also buy 28-ounce bags of Sonic Tots at other well-known grocery stores like Kroger and a few unexpected retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. However, the availability and cost of these favored snacks can vary by store and location.