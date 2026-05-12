The Major Food Supplier Behind McDonald's Fish

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish almost didn't make it onto the menu at all but thank goodness it did. The iconic fish sandwich is a staple of the menu, perfect for those looking for something to eat besides burgers and Chicken McNuggets, and this is especially true during Lent, when sales go through the roof. The Filet-O-Fish is made using wild-caught Alaskan pollock, always sourced from sustainable fisheries. And a major supplier behind McDonald's fish is none other than giant Keystone Foods, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods as of 2018.

Keystone Foods is a massive company that delivers animal protein products like fish fillets and chicken nuggets to countries around the world. It sends 15 million pounds of fish to McDonald's alone every year, along with 300 million pounds of chicken and 150 pounds of beef (via McDonald's). Needless to say, the fast food chain certainly keeps Keystone Foods busy, and the partnership has been going strong since the '60s.