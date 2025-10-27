The McDonald's Fish Item That Didn't Even Last 3 Months On The Menu

McDonald's has over 43,000 locations worldwide (per Statista), and it has obviously made some smart moves over the years to reach the pinnacle of the fast food business. But even this massive corporation has swung and missed with new products. One case in point was the short-lived Fish McBites, just one of several discontinued McDonald's menu items that are unlikely to come back. Some foods, like the lower-calorie McLean Deluxe hamburger, managed to hang on for several years. The Fish McBites, on the other hand, lasted less than three months.

In January 2013, McDonald's announced a new product, a sort of Chicken McNuggets but made from pieces of Alaskan pollock — the same type of fish used in the Filet-O-Fish. The breaded fish nuggets came in three sizes with tartar sauce and were also a Happy Meal option — the first new addition to the kids' meal in a decade. McDonald's also released the Fish McBites as a limited-time menu option. Companies often test new products this way to see how they perform. In this case, the fish nuggets were a dud with consumers and became a bit of a joke. The likes of NPR's game show "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me," lambasted them as being little better than cat food. Additionally, the accompanying advertisement campaign probably didn't help.