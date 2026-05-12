Next Time You Have Ball Park Hot Dogs At A Cookout You Can Thank This MLB Team

Hot dogs are as American as baseball. The two seem to be so interconnected that there is even a link between baseball team wins and hot dog sales. When it comes to one popular hot dog brand, the connection between those two patriotic favorites is particularly strong. If it wasn't for the Tigers, Detroit's Major League Baseball team, you probably wouldn't find Ball Park Franks on grocery store shelves and certainly wouldn't be having them at your next cookout.

Detroit's Tiger Stadium is the official birthplace of these dogs, although the Tigers now play at Comerica Park, which replaced their former home in 2000. In 1957, a Detroit company known as Hygrade Food Products Corp. created these franks specifically for its local major league team, the Detroit Tigers. And they were an instant hit with fans. So much so that the hot dogs were dubbed Ball Park Franks after the place that made them famous. It was just a short two years later in 1959 that the demand for these now famous hot dogs had grown enough to start selling them in Detroit grocery stores, and within a decade they could be found in stores nationwide.

Ball Park Franks may have been introduced at Tiger Stadium, but they have definitely taken on a life of their own with massive sales across the country ($222 million in 2024 alone, per The Detroit Jewish Times). So, when Memorial Day swings around, you can give thanks to the Detroit Tigers along with our troops while you celebrate the holiday.