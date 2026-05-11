The Midwest's Version Of Buc-Ee's Is Sure To Win Over Travelers Looking For More Than Just A Gas Station
Gas stations are no longer just a place to fill up your car — they're an entire experience. From various car ride snacks to necessities for your trip, rest stops have everything you need. There are even a number of gas station chains with surprisingly delicious food. While chains like Wawa and Buc-ee's are popular amongst the public, there is one road trip-themed Midwest chain that may give the others a run for their money. Although there are only a few locations, Wally's is the ultimate rest stop for your travels.
Wally's has only been around since October of 2020, but this gas station has made quite the impact since. This almost 30,000-square-foot rest stop has more than you could imagine — over 72 fueling stations, numerous food and beverage stations (including a carving station and a gourmet coffee and beverage bar), and even in-store Wi-Fi. Buc-ee's may be known for its bathrooms, but Wally's may just beat it with 20 women's stalls and 10 for men, with a sanitizer dispenser in each. The gas station chain began in Pontiac, Illinois, and a second location in Fenton, Missouri, followed. Now, there is an Indiana location slated for opening in mid-June 2026, with talks of others to come.
What do travelers think of Wally's?
Wally's may have the appeal, but even customers can confirm this place really does have all the bells and whistles. People have claimed its bathrooms are flawless, the barbecue is great, and there's even a beef jerky bar. As one Yelp reviewer said, "The place is spotless, super spacious, and feels more like a mini travel destination than a pit stop." Many people also note that the prices are reasonable, with plenty of food options to choose from, including sandwiches, pizzas, and even alcohol. Others however, say nothing can compare to Buc-ee's and are skeptical that Wally's will live up to the hype. While Buc-ee's may be a bigger gas station, with its largest store at 74,000 square feet, Wally's is still worth the stop for an experience far beyond your average gas station.
You may not usually expect all that much from a rest stop, but Wally's truly has it all. There are a few gas station foods you should avoid, but at Wally's you can expect tasty food and sweet treats. Just as with Buc-ee's, you can even get Wally's merch, showcasing the WallyBear mascot, while you're there to show your support.