Pork Ribs Face-Off: Do Diners Crown Applebee's Or Chili's The Winner?

Sometimes, you just want to devour a few ribs. Maybe you don't have six hours to cook them on your own, and maybe your local barbecue restaurants — if they even exist in your city — aren't all that great. So what do you do? That's what massive restaurant chains are for! And two of the biggest — Applebee's and Chili's — are known for ribs. So if you're in that "I need them right now" moment, which of these chains should you turn to?

We scoured online reviews and threads to see what the people think. And, by our estimation, Chili's has the better ribs according to customers. Chili's baby back ribs are smoked in-house, and customers can order a half rack of ribs with white cheddar mac and cheese and French fries for $21.49 or a full rack with the same sides for $26.99.

"By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO," wrote one Redditor. Many other reviewers also praise Chili's for their new ribs, saying: "I got ribs from Chili's over the weekend, and I was very impressed with how much better they were than the last time I remember getting them." Redditors who claim they work at Chili's thanked a new seasoning and cooking process for the improvement. This could also be related to Chili's installing TurboChef ovens in all of its restaurants, according to Restaurant Business. And while our reviewers at Chowhound might not say these are the absolute best chain restaurant ribs, they're definitely in the conversation — Chili's ranked a respectable four out of seven, while Applebee's didn't even make the list.