The US Brewery Trend I Can't Wait To See Everywhere

Cocktail culture has become increasingly mainstream, with classic drinks now acting as flavor reference points rather than niche bar orders. The Negroni is the best-selling cocktail in the world, and it has become shorthand for a specific balance of bitterness and citrus, which is why you'll see the likes of Negroni ice-cream and even Negroni candles. For brewers, that familiarity is incredibly useful.

Cocktail-inspired beers can reference something people already understand rather than ask beer drinkers to wrap their heads around an entirely new concept. For example, a Negroni-inspired beer signals bitterness and orange, while an Old Fashioned-inspired beer signals oak, sweetness, and warming spices. Therefore, the challenge for brewers (and the appeal for drinkers) lies in the beers not just recreating cocktails by taste but reinterpreting their structure and familiarity through traditional brewing methods.

As drinkers become more selective, balance and drinkability matter as much as intensity, so a beer that nods to the best Old Fashioned doesn't need to be overly boozy or sweet to succeed — it just needs to capture the essence of what makes that cocktail appealing. That restraint is where many American breweries seem to be excelling right now. From a U.K. perspective, it's reassuring to know brewers on this side of the Atlantic helped pioneer the idea, but seeing U.S. breweries refine, expand, and normalize cocktail-inspired beers suggests the concept still has room to grow — and hopefully, to re-emerge abroad in a much bigger way.